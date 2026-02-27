News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Pokémon’s 30th anniversary: Biggest announcements of year

Pokémon Day 2026 is celebration of three decades since release of original Pokémon Red and Blue with exciting announcements

Pokémon marks its 30th anniversary today with plenty of new exhilarating deals across trading cards, Nintendo Switch games and collectibles.

Pokémon Day 2026 is a celebration of three decades since the release of original Pokémon Red and Blue in Japan in 1996.

Retailers including TCGplayer and Amazon have restocked everyone’s favourite Pokémon TCG products, with multiple sets accessible at affordable rates.

The major highlights of the day include the Ascended Heroes Elite Trainer Box, the Pokémon Day 2026 Collection, and the forthcoming Perfect Order booster boxes, currently listed at market-competitive prices ahead of launch, which is scheduled on March 27.

If you were looking for some select older collections, then it marks an ideal opportunity for you to find them, as select items have also returned to stock.

Nintendo Switch titles are also discounted as part of limited-time promotions. Notably, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is available at a reduced price, with deals set to expire by the end of February 27.

Beyond games and cards, Pokémon-themed plush toys and Funko Pop figures have also seen sharp price cuts.

Some prominent things, including Torchic Squishmallows, Large Snorlax, new Pikachu and Venusaur Funko, Lugia plushies, and more are currently available at a deep discount.

Moreover, Pokémon Day brings exciting LEGO Pokémon sets featuring Eevee, Pikachu and classic starters are now accessible via LEGO stores.

Pokémon’s 30th anniversary event has turned the special occasion into one the year's biggest shopping moments for fans all across the globe.

