  • By Bushra Saleem
Emma Raducanu brings back coach Mark Petchey ahead of Indian Wells Open

  • By Bushra Saleem
Emma Raducanu has decided to hire Mark Petchey for the 2026 Indian Wells WTA 1000.

The British tennis player chose to part ways with Francis Roig after the Australian Open, and a few weeks later, she reunites with a coach who was by her side in 2020 and for a period in 2025.

Following her second-round exit at the Australian Open, Raducanu ended her six-month collaboration with Roig, reported HITC.

In the time since, Alexis Canter has stepped into a dual role, continuing as her hitting partner while also taking on coaching duties. He’ll remain courtside during her matches at Indian Wells.

Canter is set to remain in Raducanu's corner, and she shared on Tuesday that his support is important because he “knows me as a person.”

“He knows me as a player. And I've actually had some success with him in the past year in Washington and Cluj... so it's going well,” she added.

Petchey will join them as well, overseeing practice sessions while balancing his work for Tennis Channel.

According to The Times, there is still some uncertainty around whether this new setup will continue past the initial stages of the Sunshine Double.

It is worth noting that after bowing out early at the Australian Open, Raducanu made it to the final in Transylvania before retiring ill during her opener in Qatar.

