  By Bushra Saleem
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?

  • By Bushra Saleem
Defending champions India kept their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive and eliminated opponents Zimbabwe with a 72-run victory in Chennai.

According to BBC, having previously gone unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe leaked more than 250 runs for the second consecutive match in the Super 8s as India piled on 256-4.

It is the second highest total in T20 World Cup history behind Sri Lanka's 260-6 in 2007.

Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 55 (30), including four fours and four sixes, all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed a 23-ball half-century with a six off the final ball of the innings, and Tilak Varma flashed an unbeaten 44 (16).

Chasing 257, Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett showcased his talent, registering his third unbeaten half-century of the tournament with 97 (59).

The 22-year-old, whose fifty came off 34 balls, struck eight fours and six sixes but lacked support, with Sikandar Raza's 31 (21) the next highest score.

Now level on two points with West Indies, India know victory over the two-time champions in Kolkata on Sunday will secure their spot in the last four.

South Africa, who beat West Indies by nine wickets to maintain their 100% record at this tournament, join England in qualifying for the semi-finals with a game to spare.

