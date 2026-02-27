Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone

The football world is already buzzing as Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to becoming the only player in the history to score 1,000 career goals, a milestone his fans have been eagerly anticipating.
Already sitting on 965 career goals, Ronaldo is just 35 goals shy of the historic feat.
Ronaldo also himself expressed his desire to reach this historic milestone at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai last December
The 41-year-old said, "I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."
However, in a surprising update, Portugal's national team coach Robert Martinez revealed that Ronaldo's focus is no longer solely on his goal tally.
He told the Overlap, "Cristiano, since I arrived in 2023 has been exemplary. They speak about the 1000 goals. He's not bothered about 1,000 goals. And he feels what's the difference for me scoring 1050 or 950? I'm the same player and now he's become a bit different in the final third."
"It's true that he's changed. This is not the player of 25, 26 that had to be driven. To be a player that he got more goals than appearances for Real Madrid," Martinez added.
Ronaldo, on the other hand recently became the first football player over the age of 30 to score 500 career goals by scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in their 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem.