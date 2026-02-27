Ruben Amorim's short Manchester United spell comes with major price tag

Manchester United is set to pay a surprisingly huge amount of money to Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff after ending his tenure as manager at the club.
The Portuguese coach was dismissed from his role at Old Trafford on January 5, 2026 after 14 months in charge.
His departure came after Amorim hinted that his relationship with the club officials had become strained and that he did not expect full backing in the transfer market.
United hired Amorim in November 2024 after paying Sporting Lisbon a fee to release him from his contract.
Because his contract still had financial obligations, his departure will reportedly cost the club nearly £16 million (around $22 million).
The new amount became public through an official filing to the New York Stock Exchange in which the club described Amorim's departure as an "event that occurred after the reporting period," as per BBC Sports.
While the filing doesn't clearly explain what conditions would lead to the full payout, sources familiar with the matter say it is likely connected to Amorim's future employment situation.
The payout marks the costly end of a managerial decision that did not work out as expected.
During his time as manager, Amorim only won 25 out of 63 matches.