Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch

Football star Lionel Messi faced an unexpected moment during Inter Miami's midweek friendly in Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 26.
The match, makeup for a previous postponed friendly match against Ecuador's Independiente de Valle had been rescheduled after Messi felt some hamstring discomfort during an early warm-up against Barcelona SC.
Messi said in a video prior to the postponement of the originally scheduled match, "Hi everyone, I wanted to send this message to the people of Puerto Rico and all the people that will be going to the training session and game," as per ESPN.
Messi added, "Visit you soon. Sending a hug to you all and thank you for all the love that you always give. I hope we can do it in the future, all the best.”
Inter Miami then coordinated with the event promotor and the government of Puerto Rico and scheduled the match for February 26.
In the 88th minute, the Argentine star was briefly knocked to the ground after a shirtless fan ran onto the pitch, forcing a security guard to intervene.
Meanwhile, one other fan wearing Barcelona's jersey followed, seeking selfies.
Messi then quickly got up unharmed while an opposing player Carlos González approached Messi and wrapped his arm around him.
On the other hand, Inter Miami will next scheduled to play against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium on March 1.