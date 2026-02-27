News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch

Lionel Messi somehow escapes injury after shocking moment in Inter Miami match in Puerto Rico

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch
Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch

Football star Lionel Messi faced an unexpected moment during Inter Miami's midweek friendly in Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 26.

The match, makeup for a previous postponed friendly match against Ecuador's Independiente de Valle had been rescheduled after Messi felt some hamstring discomfort during an early warm-up against Barcelona SC.

Messi said in a video prior to the postponement of the originally scheduled match, "Hi everyone, I wanted to send this message to the people of Puerto Rico and all the people that will be going to the training session and game," as per ESPN.

Messi added, "Visit you soon. Sending a hug to you all and thank you for all the love that you always give. I hope we can do it in the future, all the best.”

Inter Miami then coordinated with the event promotor and the government of Puerto Rico and scheduled the match for February 26.

In the 88th minute, the Argentine star was briefly knocked to the ground after a shirtless fan ran onto the pitch, forcing a security guard to intervene.

Meanwhile, one other fan wearing Barcelona's jersey followed, seeking selfies.

Messi then quickly got up unharmed while an opposing player Carlos González approached Messi and wrapped his arm around him.

On the other hand, Inter Miami will next scheduled to play against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium on March 1.




Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?
Emma Raducanu brings back coach Mark Petchey ahead of Indian Wells Open
Emma Raducanu brings back coach Mark Petchey ahead of Indian Wells Open
Cristiano Ronaldo takes major football decision ahead of FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo takes major football decision ahead of FIFA World Cup
West Indies vs South Africa: Proteas steps closer to semifinals after new win
West Indies vs South Africa: Proteas steps closer to semifinals after new win
Jeff Galloway cause of death revealed after Olympian passing at 80
Jeff Galloway cause of death revealed after Olympian passing at 80
Lionel Messi reveals untold story behind his proposal to Antonela
Lionel Messi reveals untold story behind his proposal to Antonela
What happened to Jamal Murray? Nuggets provide crucial update
What happened to Jamal Murray? Nuggets provide crucial update
Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian
Ronaldo’s shocking multi-million alimony deal with Georgina Rodríguez revealed
Ronaldo’s shocking multi-million alimony deal with Georgina Rodríguez revealed
Lewis Hamilton reveals big 'challenge' amid Kim Kardashian romance: 'Still no limits'
Lewis Hamilton reveals big 'challenge' amid Kim Kardashian romance: 'Still no limits'
USA men's hockey team receives special honor from Trump after women's team snub
USA men's hockey team receives special honor from Trump after women's team snub

Popular News

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

Justin Bieber plans big musical collaboration ahead of his Coachella gig

7 minutes ago
Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip

Here's why Kate Middleton refused a heartfelt request amid Wales trip
51 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra gives surprising update on 'Varanasi' filming
an hour ago