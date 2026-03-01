King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew  

King Charles III has made his Sunday morning routine extremely productive amid the intensifying drama with Andrew.
His Majesty usually spend his weekend at his royal estate in Sandringham, alongside his life partner, Queen Camilla, but this time he chose to focus on work even on Sunday.
As reported by The Mirror, this morning, Charles met with a key member of the clergy after attending his weekly rituals at St Mary Magdalene Church.
The 77-year-old British monarch was pictured walking to church for a traditional Sunday morning service.
In the new outing, the father of two appeared tensed as if he was discussing Andrew’s drama with the honorable cabinet.
This appearance came a day after he was pictured driving around his estate, which is reportedly less than two miles away from the former Duke of York's current home of Wood Farm.
For those unaware, Andrew has isolated at the Wood Farm cottage since his arrest last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
An insider recently revealed to The Sun that the King did not want to see Andrew and has been avoiding him after he was exposed by the United States of America's Justice Department last month.
So far, neither King Charles nor his office has responded to this speculation.