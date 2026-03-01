'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star

Generation Z's favourite heartthrob, Jacob Elordi, has recently proven his great acting as his transformation from Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein to Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights has set new acting trends.
The 28-year-old Australian actor began his acting career in his home country, transitioning from school plays to a notable extra role in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
After years of training in Melbourne and briefly living in his car in LA to pursue roles, he achieved his breakout in 2018 as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth.
Priscilla
By portraying Elvis Presley's complex role in the film, Jacob aimed to portray Elvis not as a caricature of fame but as a "victim of it."
He showed Elvis as a man suffering and operating within a "pressure cooker" environment.
Yet succeeded in winning hearts through one of the best performances in history.
Saltburn
His complex character as Felix Catton in Saltburn becomes even more intriguing as it is a flip of his most famous character.
According to the plot, the wealthy Oxford student Felix (played by Jacob) is troubled by his classmate's unfortunate living situation, as he invites Oliver to stay at his estate, but a series of horrifying events soon engulf his eccentric family.
On Swift Horses
After taking a year's gap, Jacob and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead the romance-drama, On Swift Horses.
Director Daniel Minahan teased the film, now playing in theatres, and how the dynamic between Elordi's Julius and Edgar-Jones' Muriel "transcends even sexuality" to explore the LGBTQ characters' "platonic" romance.
Frankenstein
To compensate his fans, he also brought another banger with Guillermo del Toro's directorial science-fiction movie, Frankenstein, in which he plays the creature for the first time in his life.
The 28-year-old actor portrays a sensitive, tragic, yet monstrous creature, undergoing intense 10-11-hour daily makeup sessions for the role.
Wuthering Heights
The high-budgeted movie of this year, Jacob stars as the intense, brooding, and romantic lead Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s 2026 film adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
His portrayal, acting alongside Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, focuses on the intense, destructive, and often physical romance, featuring choreographed, intimate scenes.