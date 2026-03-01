News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star

Here are Jacob Elordi’s top five films that define his intense craft on the big screen

  • By Fatima Hassan
Priscilla to Wuthering Heights, how Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywoods big thing
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights', how Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big thing' 

Generation Z's favourite heartthrob, Jacob Elordi, has recently proven his great acting as his transformation from Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein to Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights has set new acting trends.  

The 28-year-old Australian actor began his acting career in his home country, transitioning from school plays to a notable extra role in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.   

After years of training in Melbourne and briefly living in his car in LA to pursue roles, he achieved his breakout in 2018 as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth. 

Priscilla

Priscilla
Priscilla 

By portraying Elvis Presley's complex role in the film, Jacob aimed to portray Elvis not as a caricature of fame but as a "victim of it." 

He showed Elvis as a man suffering and operating within a "pressure cooker" environment.

Yet succeeded in winning hearts through one of the best performances in history.

Saltburn

Saltburn
Saltburn 

His complex character as Felix Catton in Saltburn becomes even more intriguing as it is a flip of his most famous character. 

According to the plot, the wealthy Oxford student Felix (played by Jacob) is troubled by his classmate's unfortunate living situation, as he invites Oliver to stay at his estate, but a series of horrifying events soon engulf his eccentric family.

On Swift Horses

On Swift Horses
On Swift Horses 

After taking a year's gap, Jacob and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead the romance-drama, On Swift Horses. 

Director Daniel Minahan teased the film, now playing in theatres, and how the dynamic between Elordi's Julius and Edgar-Jones' Muriel "transcends even sexuality" to explore the LGBTQ characters' "platonic" romance.

Frankenstein

Frankenstein
Frankenstein 

To compensate his fans, he also brought another banger with Guillermo del Toro's directorial science-fiction movie, Frankenstein, in which he plays the creature for the first time in his life.

The 28-year-old actor portrays a sensitive, tragic, yet monstrous creature, undergoing intense 10-11-hour daily makeup sessions for the role. 

Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights 

The high-budgeted movie of this year, Jacob stars as the intense, brooding, and romantic lead Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s 2026 film adaptation of Wuthering Heights. 

His portrayal, acting alongside Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, focuses on the intense, destructive, and often physical romance, featuring choreographed, intimate scenes. 

Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
‘The Boys’ final season finally gets release date
Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell
Here's why 'Britain's Got Talent' put chewing gum ban on Simon Cowell
Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns
Justin Bieber turns 32: 5 luxurious things 'Stay' singer owns
Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise
Connor Storrie's SNL debut takes wild turn with Hudson Williams surprise
Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges
Shia LaBeouf finally breaks silence on arrest over battery charges
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
BLACKPINK'S Rosé makes history as first K-pop artist to win Brit Award
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards
Olivia Dean to Sam Fender: List of stars who dominated 2026 BRIT Awards

Popular News

'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star

'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
26 minutes ago
Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?

Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?
2 hours ago
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks

Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
an hour ago