Novak Djokovic's Athens relocation leads to showdown with Serbian president

Novak Djokovic has been sent a message by Serbia’s controversial president after the tennis icon was the target of a smear campaign from his country’s government due to his political stance.
Belgrade-born Djokovic relocated to Greece’s capital, Athens, in September last year with his wife, Jelena, and their two children, Stefan and Tara.
Djokovic has not explicitly stated the reason for his move, but it is believed to be related to him being at odds with the Serbian government.
Serbian president, Aleksandar Vučić spoke about Djokovic on TV Pink, as quoted by Sport Klub. He congratulated him on reaching the Australian Open final.
“I wholeheartedly support Djokovic and all the people who wear the Serbian tricolour, and [I am] looking forward to his success,” Vucic said (translated from Serbian).
Vučić revealed he had spoken directly with Djokovic. He said the conversation was honest. He did not hide his position.
“I told him what I thought, now I would say it more harshly. Not towards him, but towards the situation we were in. I will not change my beliefs under the influence of any sports, acting or entertainment star,” he added.
In December 2024, Djokovic showed support for student-led protests. These protests were directed against President Vučić and the government. His stance drew national attention.