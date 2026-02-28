News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Novak Djokovic's Athens relocation leads to showdown with Serbian president

Novak Djokovic's Greece move sparks controversial Serbian president’s reaction

  • By Bushra Saleem
Novak Djokovics Athens relocation leads to showdown with Serbian president
Novak Djokovic's Athens relocation leads to showdown with Serbian president

Novak Djokovic has been sent a message by Serbia’s controversial president after the tennis icon was the target of a smear campaign from his country’s government due to his political stance.

Belgrade-born Djokovic relocated to Greece’s capital, Athens, in September last year with his wife, Jelena, and their two children, Stefan and Tara.

Djokovic has not explicitly stated the reason for his move, but it is believed to be related to him being at odds with the Serbian government.

Serbian president, Aleksandar Vučić spoke about Djokovic on TV Pink, as quoted by Sport Klub. He congratulated him on reaching the Australian Open final.

“I wholeheartedly support Djokovic and all the people who wear the Serbian tricolour, and [I am] looking forward to his success,” Vucic said (translated from Serbian).

Vučić revealed he had spoken directly with Djokovic. He said the conversation was honest. He did not hide his position.

“I told him what I thought, now I would say it more harshly. Not towards him, but towards the situation we were in. I will not change my beliefs under the influence of any sports, acting or entertainment star,” he added.

Djokovic moved to Athens in September last year. He relocated with his wife, Jelena, and their two children, Stefan and Tara. Following this, his public statements added to the speculation.

In December 2024, Djokovic showed support for student-led protests. These protests were directed against President Vučić and the government. His stance drew national attention.

Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours
Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours
Lionel Messi set for major celebration after shocking fan incident
Lionel Messi set for major celebration after shocking fan incident
Nuggets vs Thunder: Lu Dort ejected after heated exchange with Nikola Jokic: Watch
Nuggets vs Thunder: Lu Dort ejected after heated exchange with Nikola Jokic: Watch
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win
Andrea Pavan recovering in South Africa after shocking fall from elevator
Andrea Pavan recovering in South Africa after shocking fall from elevator
Pokémon introduces new games 'Pokémon Winds', 'Pokémon Waves': Watch trailer
Pokémon introduces new games 'Pokémon Winds', 'Pokémon Waves': Watch trailer
Lionel Messi jumped by fans on pitch in Puerto Rico after game-winning goal
Lionel Messi jumped by fans on pitch in Puerto Rico after game-winning goal
Quinn Hughes set for 'SNL' appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out 'the audacity'
Quinn Hughes set for 'SNL' appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out 'the audacity'
Pokémon’s 30th anniversary: Biggest announcements of year
Pokémon’s 30th anniversary: Biggest announcements of year
Ruben Amorim's short Manchester United spell comes with major price tag
Ruben Amorim's short Manchester United spell comes with major price tag
Top free Poki games of March 2026 you must try
Top free Poki games of March 2026 you must try
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone

Popular News

BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream

BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream
33 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours

Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours
53 minutes ago
How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?

How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?
an hour ago