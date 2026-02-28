News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours

  • By Bushra Saleem
Charles Leclerc new video with fiancée Alexandra Saint Mleux in Ferrari has sparked wedding rumours.

Videos circulating on social media showed couple dressed like bride and groom in one of the world's most iconic automobiles: a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

Pulse reported that Formula One star and his partner tied the knot in a civil wedding today, February 28, 2026.


The intimate wedding was reportedly held in an private ceremony in Monaco, marking the culmination of a romance that captured the hearts of Formula 1 fans worldwide.

Due to the high level of exclusivity, we understand that guests at the wedding were forbidden from sharing photos of the event on social media, with the couple expected to release professional photos soon.

The couple, who have been together since March 2023, announced their engagement in December 2025.

The Ferrari star and the model are yet to publicly announce their wedding, but leaked clips and photos already confirm they have wedded in Monaco.

