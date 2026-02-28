Nuggets vs Thunder: Lu Dort ejected after heated exchange with Nikola Jokic: Watch

A game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets erupted into chaos in the final quarter as Lu Dort was ejected following heated exchange with Nikola Jokic.
The incident began when Dort fouled Jokic, prompting the Nuggets star to confront him.
Both Jokic and Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams received technical fouls for their involvement while Dort was assessed a serious Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game.
Up to that point, Dort had played 28 minutes, scoring eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and also recorded six bounds, one assist and one steal.
Shortly after the incident, fans flooded X with their honest reactions.
One user wrote, "Lu Dort out here turning basketball into WWE, tripped Jokić like he owed him money Ejection deserved, but now OKC's defense is basically good luck guys," while another penned, "That was horrible sportsmanship from Lu Dort. He should also be fined a hefty penalty as well. Disgusting gameplay."
The third user remarked, "Dort’s ejection was deserved tripping risks serious injury. Technicals on Jokic and Williams show tensions boiled over."
The game between Oklahoma City and Nuggets was intense and physical from the beginning.
Early on, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received a technical foul for protesting to the refree after Jokic made contact with him that went uncalled.
Later, the Denver bench was given a technical foul in the third quarter.