Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna steps out for religious visit 

The newlywed couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked their union with a religious visit at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to seek blessings.
During their visit, the adorable couple distributed sweets, accompanied by Vijay's younger brother Anand.
The Animal star shimmered in a spectacular mehendi green Kanjeevaram saree along with temple jewellery to elevate her look.
While her husband, Vijay opted for a donning white traditional attire along with a red uparna.
The couple recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony, which captured tremendous attention across the social media and became a record-breaking wedding of the year, by hitting 20 million likes and Vijay's post reaching 16.4 million likes in just 24 hours.
On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay are set to appear in Ranabaali together, marking their first film together after their wedding. The first look of their characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma is out now, sparking excitement among everyone.
The film is slated for a release worldwide on September 11, 2026.