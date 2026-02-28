News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Max Verstappen warns of 'big upset' in F1 2026 season amid new rules

Formula One 2026 season is set to begin with the Australian Grand Prix in March

  • By Bushra Saleem
Max Verstappen has predicted there will be a “big upset” in the Formula 1 pecking order this year, as teams adapt to a major overhaul of the sport’s regulations.

According to News GP, the new rules affect both the cars’ power units and aerodynamics, and the winter changes have been described as the biggest in over a decade.

Teams have been testing their updated cars over the past month at three pre-season events in preparation for the season opener in Australia next weekend. Verstappen believes the results of the first races will give a clearer picture of how the championship might unfold, but he warned that surprises are likely.

He told Apple TV, “This year is going to be pretty insane with all the new rules as well. So probably a big upset as well between teams from what you have seen the last few years. And a lot still unknown. Also for us, we don't know what to expect really. And I think that also makes it very exciting for everyone watching, not knowing, you know, what's going to happen.”

Despite the excitement, Verstappen has voiced his concerns about the new cars, calling them “anti-racing” due to the extra focus required on energy management. At the same time, he acknowledged that the scale of the changes makes the season particularly thrilling.

“Honestly, it’s like the biggest change in over 10 years. It’s exciting at the same time. As a driver, when you’ve been driving a similar car for a few years, of course it evolves but the basics are the same. And that will change a little bit or quite a bit this year.”

Recently, during the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Verstappen also reflected on his own career, admitting he feels “closer to the end” of his time in Formula 1.

