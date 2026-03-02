Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis

News
  By Riba Shaikh
Royal Family has issued update on King's health and recovery following his recent hospitalisation.

As per the official statement released by the Norwegian Royal Family on March 2, 2026, King Harald V is now on the "road to recovery" after being hospitalised in Spain while suffering with dehydration amid an undisclosed skin infection.

"His Majesty the King is still recovering and the Royal Couple will continue their private stay in Tenerife," read the statement release by Royal Palace of Norway.

The royal couple mentioned in the statement are Harald's son Prince Haakon and daughter-in-law, Princess Mette Marit.

The statement from Prince Haakon continued, "The king is doing better. He is responding well to the treatment."

"We are happy about that and grateful for all the care that has come these days. But it seems that he is on the road to recovery now, so that is nice," it concluded.

This update came four days after the last official update from the palace, when the king was discharged from the hospital.

"Today he will be discharged from the hospital. Nevertheless, the royal couple will continue their private stay in Tenerife," the statement read.

It continued, "No decision has yet been made about when they will return home. The King's doctor will remain in Tenerife for a few days to monitor his progress."

King Harald V suffered the health scare during his private trip to the island with wife Queen Sonja.

