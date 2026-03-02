JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes 

JoJo Siwa was stunned at her brother, Jayden's, wedding, alongside her boyfriend, Chris Hughes.
The 22-year-old American singer and dancer walked down the aisle with her current love interest on Saturday, February 28.
For the special occasion, JoJo opted for a body-hugging silver gown, which she paired with statement jewellery.
For his part, Chris wore navy blue pants and a coat, which he coordinated with a white shirt and pink tie.
As the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show, the pair walked down the aisle arm in arm, JoJo holding a bouquet of orange flowers as classical music played in the background.
The couple neared the end of the aisle, and the blonde beauty whispered, "This is intense."
JoJo also took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the only photo she took that night was Chris holding her pet pooch.
"Only photo I took all night. Don't worry, there was a photographer, but this was the thing that apparently, I really cared to get my own camera out for," she added.
For those unaware, JoJo Siwa began dating Chris Hughes around May-June 2025, after initially meeting as friends on the set of Celebrity Big Brother UK in April last year.