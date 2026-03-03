News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William sends scathing message to Sarah Ferguson amid her Ireland retreat

Prince William has reportedly given his scathing verdict on Sarah Ferguson as she continues to hide from public eye amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Sarah - the ex-wife of disgraced former Prince Andrew - who hasn't been spotted in public since December 2025, is reportedly in Ireland these days.

An inside source exclusively confirmed to Daily Mail last week that Fergie is currently Donegal, Ireland, after checking into her favourite £13,000 a night wellness clinic in Switzerland.

Now, inside sources are claiming that the future King has been seething with anger as Sarah has added "insult to injury" with her escaping tactics.

Sarah is hiding to avoid investigation into her ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Esptein, which came to light with the release of explosive emails and confidential details by the US Department of Justice in January this year.

The sources are suggesting that William wants the former Duchess of York to "face the consequences" of her wrongdoings.

"William is adamant that she can’t be allowed to skate by and get away with this, even if she did supposedly check herself into rehab to curry sympathy," an insider told Closer.

"If there are questions to answer then she must cooperate fully and face whatever consequences follow," they added.

The source further noted that, "He’s lost any shred of goodwill he had left for her after reading the emails she wrote to Epstein."

"It drives him mad that she managed to keep her title and gobble up all the perks of being associated with the family, despite not even being a working royal," added the insider.

They also claimed that "to add insult to injury she’s gone and helped put the entire monarchy’s survival on the chopping block."

