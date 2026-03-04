2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

Veteran K-pop girl group member Sandara Park has spoken out after her fellow member, Park Bom, accused her of drug use.
On Wednesday, March 4, the renowned K-pop idol turned to her Instagram Story, penning, "I have never used drugs. I wish her well."
The message came a day after Park Bom name-dropped her teammate in a handwritten letter shared on social media on Tuesday.
Addressing the controversy of her using Adderall, Bom noted, "It is not a narcotic. I am a patient with ADD [attention deficit disorder]."
She added, "Sandara Park was caught in a drug case and, to cover up, made Park Bom into a drug addict."
Adderall is a psychotropic medication used to treat ADD and related conditions.
In 2010, Park Bom sparked controversy after importing the medication, which is regulated in South Korea, through international mail without declaring it to customs or an approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
At the time, prosecutors suspended the indictment after confirming that the medication had been prescribed for her treatment.
Since last August, Park Bom has suspended activities due to health issues, while Sandara was seen at a public event after addressing the allegations.
Sandara attended a photo wall event commemorating the opening of a flagship of a clothing brand in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, alongside SEVENTEEN's Dino, ENHYPHEN's Jungwon, and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun.