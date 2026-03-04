News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

The 2NE1 member Sandara attended a public event in Seoul after addressing drug use allegations

  • By Hania Jamil
2NE1s Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Boms drug use allegations
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

Veteran K-pop girl group member Sandara Park has spoken out after her fellow member, Park Bom, accused her of drug use.

On Wednesday, March 4, the renowned K-pop idol turned to her Instagram Story, penning, "I have never used drugs. I wish her well."

The message came a day after Park Bom name-dropped her teammate in a handwritten letter shared on social media on Tuesday.

Addressing the controversy of her using Adderall, Bom noted, "It is not a narcotic. I am a patient with ADD [attention deficit disorder]."

She added, "Sandara Park was caught in a drug case and, to cover up, made Park Bom into a drug addict."

Adderall is a psychotropic medication used to treat ADD and related conditions.

In 2010, Park Bom sparked controversy after importing the medication, which is regulated in South Korea, through international mail without declaring it to customs or an approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

At the time, prosecutors suspended the indictment after confirming that the medication had been prescribed for her treatment.

Since last August, Park Bom has suspended activities due to health issues, while Sandara was seen at a public event after addressing the allegations.

Sandara attended a photo wall event commemorating the opening of a flagship of a clothing brand in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, alongside SEVENTEEN's Dino, ENHYPHEN's Jungwon, and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun.

Christian Bale makes surprising comment about viral baby monkey Punch
Christian Bale makes surprising comment about viral baby monkey Punch
Andrew Gunn, ‘Freaky Friday’ producer, dies at 58 after tragic health battle
Andrew Gunn, ‘Freaky Friday’ producer, dies at 58 after tragic health battle
Victoria and David Beckham send birthday love to Brooklyn on his 27th amid feud
Victoria and David Beckham send birthday love to Brooklyn on his 27th amid feud
Liam Neeson's son shares health update after major heart surgery
Liam Neeson's son shares health update after major heart surgery
Selena Gomez reflects on ‘complicated’ bipolar journey with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reflects on ‘complicated’ bipolar journey with Benny Blanco
Machine Gun Kelly makes surprising move for Megan Fox after year-long split
Machine Gun Kelly makes surprising move for Megan Fox after year-long split
Val Chmerkovskiy shares painful health update after emergency hospital rush
Val Chmerkovskiy shares painful health update after emergency hospital rush
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training
Brad Pitt ex Christina reveals why she dumped actor at 1989 MTV VMAs
Brad Pitt ex Christina reveals why she dumped actor at 1989 MTV VMAs
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move
Megan Fox gives scathing two-word response on cloning claims
Megan Fox gives scathing two-word response on cloning claims
Madonna starts work on bold new music video in top-secret spot
Madonna starts work on bold new music video in top-secret spot

Popular News

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

5 minutes ago
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky

SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
an hour ago
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations
2 hours ago