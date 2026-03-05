Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US

News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
In a significant update, Google has diversified access to Canvas in AI Mode to all users across the US in English, after experimenting with it last year.

Canvas in AI Mode is particularly designed to assist users organize and plan projects and delve into more research.

According to Google, the feature is able to draft documents and customise tools within Google Search.

Canvas can be used for performing a range of tasks such as creating a study guide by uploading class notes with other sources.

Users can describe their idea to Canva and it will generate a code to revolutionise their idea into an incredible app and game, allowing users to assist refine creative writing drafts.

How to access Canvas?

Users are required to select the new Canvas option from the tool menu (+) while in AI Mode, then describe what they need to generate, opening up a Canvas side panel where users can gather information from the Google and web’s Knowledge Graph.

With the latest Canvas launch, Google aims to outdo several leading AI-powered competitors, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

However, ChatGPT’s Canvas feature is automatically based on the query, while Google and Anthropic’s Claude need more direct interaction.

Availability

Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers will be able to access Canvas in Gemini and a larger one-million-token context window for more complex projects.

Notably, Canvas is now accessible to all users across the US via Google’s AI search feature known as AI Mode.

