Prince William juggles bakery order, kitchen duty during Cornwall visit

Prince William marked St Piran's Day at Gear Farm Pasty Company in Cornwall, where he failed to manage a phone order, causing everyone in the room to laugh.
The Prince of Wales overtook kitchen duties at his latest royal engagement during the county's national day.
On Thursday, March 4, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a snap of William busy prepping the pastries in the kitchen with the help of staff.
The caption of the post read, "Spending St Piran's Day at Gear Farm Pasty Company in Cornwall, where organic farming and traditional pasty-making go hand in hand."
Besides that, in a viral video shared by Rebecca English, Prince William was seen trying to help out the bakery by taking an order on the phone; however, a miscommunication had everyone in stitches.
"And what name is that? Juicy? Josie," the 43-year-old said to the caller, which made everyone laugh. "Sorry, Josie, I thought you said 'Juicy,' I apologise."
Prince William tried to control his laughter as he continued with the call, promising that the "pasties will be juicy", drawing more laughter from the room.
"Five fresh ones and ten frozen," he confirmed to the customer and said farewell with a smile and more laughter.
Gear Farm Pasty Company in St Martin is an award-winning business known for its traditional Cornish pasties, and its farm has been certified organic for over 30 years.