  • By Salima Bhutto
Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post

Yami Gautam soon set to star in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Yami Gautam finally broke silence on liking the post targeting fellow actress, Kriti Sanon.

The Article 370 actress took to Instagram recently and issued a lengthy clarification, writing, “It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor.”

According to the Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actress, the post may have been clicked accidentally.

Gautam then added, “We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag.”

The 37-year-old actress’ clarification post comes after she liked an Instagram post that seemingly targeted the Do Patti actress.

For the unversed, the Mimi actress won the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards, beating Gautam and the other five nominees, Aneet Padda, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Bajwa, and Triptii Dimri.

After Kriti Sanon was announced as the winner, many social media users began debating that Yami Gautam was the more deserving winner and one clip, posted on social media, showed the latter with a trophy instead of Sanon.

On professional front, the Lost actress will soon star in a cameo in the action thriller movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will release on March 19, 2026.  

