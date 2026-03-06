Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience

Amazon has launched its redesigned Fire TV mobile app to customers, as users can only use the app as a backup remote.
The updated experience enables users to search and discover content directly from your phone, manage your watchlist on the go, and play titles on your TV from the mobile app.
Amazon wrote, “The updated app turns smartphones into a second screen for discovering what to watch next, making it easy to add a friend’s show recommendation to a watchlist even when away from home.”
“This seamless integration between mobile and TV creates a more flexible and convenient viewing experience for Fire TV customers to find what they want to watch, fast,” the company added.
The app is now available in several countries, including US, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.
The updated user interface launched rounded corners, consistent typography, varied gradients, while offering extra room for pinned apps.
Amazon stated that the refreshed look is similar to the Fire TV user interface that it launched last month, which was particularly designed to increase focus on content.
The top navigation bar has been simplified into categories icon-driven with Live TV, Sports, Movies, TV, and News. The browsing button is easily available to the left of the Home tab.
Within these tabs, Fire TV also recommends you options to watch from subscribed services, organized in rows labeled “For You.”
The tabs consist of free movies, top movies and shows, and other paid content you might like.
The move comes after a significant hike in streaming content, which made it difficult to keep track of what’s accessible every service, needing platforms such as Fire TV to function more.