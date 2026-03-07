Where is Brian McGinnis now? Family shares important update

Brian McGinnis recently made headlines after he was dragged from the Senate hearing for protesting the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
McGinnis, who is running for Senate in North Carolina, was injured on Wednesday, March 4, in a struggle with US Capitol Police and Republican Senator Tim Sheehy during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing.
McGinnis interrupted the hearing by shouting, "Israel is the reason for this war, America does not want to fight for Israel."
The former Marine was then dragged out of the hearing. In the videos shared on social media McGinnis, who was dressed in a military uniform, could be seen pinning his hand behind the open door. It was later reported that his arm was broken.
Where is Brian McGinnis now?
Following the incident, a question that was widely asked on the internet was, "Where is Brian McGinnis now?”
However, his family on social media on Friday, March 6, shared an update regarding the 44-year-old, revealing that he is in hospital “awaiting surgery for severe injuries.”
The post on Instagram read that his wife has not been allowed to see him in the hospital. “Legal counsel has also been denied access, and his family still cannot see him.”
The post called out every veteran organisation, every firefighter union, and every parent in the US to stand with him, arguing, “If they can break the arm of a Marine and firefighter in broad daylight for speaking out. Then none of us are safe.”
“Brian's four children are waiting for their father to wake up from surgery. He was broken while trying to make sure your sons and daughters are not the next ones sent into the line of fire,” it added.
As per police, McGinnis is facing charges for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing during an unlawful demonstration.
McGinnis' social media demanded transparency about his condition and whereabouts while asking to drop charges against him.