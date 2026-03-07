News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin

Buckingham Palace releases Prince Edward's message as Italy kicks off 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin

Royal Family has released a delightful message from King Charles' brother, Prince Edward as anticipated event kicks off.

On Saturday, March 7, the official Instagram account of King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a video message of The Duke of Edinburgh extending best wishes to the participants of this year's Paralympic games.

"I just wanted to wish you all the best for the forthcoming games in Italy and I hope that just as generally but also in your individual competitions," said Edward as he begins to address the athletes in his message.

He continued, "The Olympic team surprised so many of us and I know that you are going to go and surprise many as well, and you are just going to be able to show them exactly what you can do."

"So good luck, have fun, and however you are involved in the team, I hope you really enjoy the experience," Edward added before signing off.

The video was captioned, "Wishing the best of luck to @ParalympicsGB_official!"

"As the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin, The Duke of Edinburgh has sent a message to Team GB to wish them luck and congratulate them for all they have achieved so far, added the caption.

The husband of Duchess Sophie has been serving as the Patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003.

Here's why Meghan Markle 'relieved' after ending As Ever Netflix deal
Here's why Meghan Markle 'relieved' after ending As Ever Netflix deal
King Charles receives upsetting health update on Princess: 'She's now bed-ridden'
King Charles receives upsetting health update on Princess: 'She's now bed-ridden'
Sarah Ferguson may 'turn tables' if King Charles, Prince William take action
Sarah Ferguson may 'turn tables' if King Charles, Prince William take action
Meghan Markle issues first statement as Netflix ends deal with As Ever
Meghan Markle issues first statement as Netflix ends deal with As Ever
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne new video after receiving special honour
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne new video after receiving special honour
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'
Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William
Duchess Sophie reveals how she supports King Charles amid royal tension
Duchess Sophie reveals how she supports King Charles amid royal tension
Prince William juggles bakery order, kitchen duty during Cornwall visit
Prince William juggles bakery order, kitchen duty during Cornwall visit

Popular News

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study

Toddlers face increased peanut allergy risk if older siblings eat peanuts, study
18 minutes ago
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin

Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
49 minutes ago
Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed

Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed

28 minutes ago