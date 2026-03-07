Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin

Royal Family has released a delightful message from King Charles' brother, Prince Edward as anticipated event kicks off.
On Saturday, March 7, the official Instagram account of King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a video message of The Duke of Edinburgh extending best wishes to the participants of this year's Paralympic games.
"I just wanted to wish you all the best for the forthcoming games in Italy and I hope that just as generally but also in your individual competitions," said Edward as he begins to address the athletes in his message.
He continued, "The Olympic team surprised so many of us and I know that you are going to go and surprise many as well, and you are just going to be able to show them exactly what you can do."
"So good luck, have fun, and however you are involved in the team, I hope you really enjoy the experience," Edward added before signing off.
The video was captioned, "Wishing the best of luck to @ParalympicsGB_official!"
"As the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin, The Duke of Edinburgh has sent a message to Team GB to wish them luck and congratulate them for all they have achieved so far, added the caption.
The husband of Duchess Sophie has been serving as the Patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003.