Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show

Amid the hip-hop feud and Nicki Minaj being at the receiving end of massive backlash over her association with President Trump, her younger half-sister, Ming Li, showed up at Cardi B's concert in Houston a few days ago.
Videos and photographs of Ming attending the show went viral, with Nicki's fanbase, Barbz, calling out the 19-year-old for "siding" with the WAP rapper instead of her sister.
Mingi turned to her Instagram story to address fans directly, setting the record straight that she has no interest in being dragged into the feud.
"Pick a side? No side. Who said u can't love both?" she wrote in the post as she shared a video of herself enjoying the concert.
Following that Cardi B, in an X space, was asked about Ming's appearance at her show, to which she simply replied, "I don't know what to say."
Referring to the teen as a "young lady", the 33-year-old said that she will not be involving someone who just came to see her show when there is no personal issue between them.
She added, "I'm too grown, I feel like, I'm too blessed for that."
The Houston show is part of Cardi B's ongoing Little Miss Drama Tour, which has been generating real momentum.