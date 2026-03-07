Charlie Puth shares big update after taking on major role in AI platform  

Charlie Puth gears up to rule the music industry with a few high-budget musical projects.
While he has taken on a major role in the Artificial Intelligence platform, Moises, the Attention hitmaker is launching a brand-new song, Home.
As part of his highly anticipated musical collection, Whatever's Clever! Charlie shared a major update regarding his upcoming track, which instantly sent the fans and internet into a frenzy.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, March 6th, the We Don’t Talk Anymore crooner offered a peek into a new song video.
The viral footage showed that Charlie has collaborated with the Japanese-American singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada for his next single.
For those unaware, Hikara also released record-breaking American songs, including First Love, One Last Kiss, Automatic and others.
In his post, the critically acclaimed musician has further disclosed that Home will be available on Monday, March 9th.
"Home. Out Monday 3.9 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET," the Hero singer scribbled the caption.
This update came shortly after a few media reports claimed that Charlie Puth was named as Chief Music Officer at AI music creation platform Moises.
Earlier this week, Far Out Magazine suggested that the Grammy-nominated singer has joined the music creation platform, where he will be guiding creative and product direction to Moises' 70 million users.
So far, Charlie Puth, who will launch his sixth solo studio album, Whatever's Clever! on March 27th, has remained mum over his new appointment.