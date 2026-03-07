D4vd: Celeste Rivas family to break silence? Alleged cousin's posts spark frenzy 

The internet is expecting a statement from Celeste Rivas' family after an alleged cousin of the deceased teen made posts on Facebook about the probe surrounding her death.
In the posts, the alleged cousin calls for justice and has sparked a fresh public interest in the investigation involving D4vd, who has been named a "target" by the grand jury in the death of Celeste.
On September 8, 2025, a day after her 15th birthday, Celeste' decomposed and decapitated remains were found inside the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name that was impounded in LA.
Prior to the discovery of her body, the teen was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024, and since September D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been widely associated with the case.
In the latest update about the case, a Reddit user with the handle u/Cherrysodaprincess shared what they claimed to be Facebook posts from an alleged cousin of Celeste.
The names in the screenshots were redacted, and the user penned, "Celeste's cousin posted this on Facebook. Is the family finally coming out to speak?"
In the post, Celeste's alleged cousin shared a TikTok video made by True Crime Diaries about the case of the teen and D4vd on their Facebook. They captioned the post, "we're telling our story's."
On the same day, Cherrysodaprincess posted another screenshot of the Facebook post, alluding that the user might be addressing D4vd.
In the screenshot, the alleged cousin shared another TikTok video showing a missing poster of Celeste Rivas, writing, "Remember what you did." They also shared posts calling for justice for the teenager.
Moreover, in another post, the alleged cousin wrote, "She does want justice. She comes to visit me every time." Another post read, "She's beyond pissed on the other side."
The unverified Facebook posts have sparked speculation that the family might speak out.
It has been confirmed that the teen was decapitated and her remains were found in two separate cadaver bags.
Court documents unsealed earlier this year confirmed that D4vd has been identified as a "target" in the investigation.
The documents emerged after his family challenged a subpoena requiring them to testify before a grand jury, which was denied.
Notably, D4vd's whereabouts remain unknown since he moved out of his rental Hollywood residence in September and cancelled his world tour a week after the disturbing incident was reported.