MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall

Machine Gun Kelly's thrilling concert turned into a nightmare after a horrific fall.
On Thursday night, March 5, the 35-year-old American rapper and singer performed an exciting show at The O2 Arena in London.
However, MGK's concert erupted into chaos after a huge hole in stage resulted in a tragic faceplant.
In a video shared on TikTok, a fan, who was on stage behind MGK during his performance, can be seen dancing and clapping before she missed a large gap in the stage and accidently fell into it.
The fan appeared to strike her face on the stage edge during the fall.
This terrifying incident immediately sparked chaos among concertgoers, as the rapper quickly turned around, giving a hand to other performers who helped the girl out of the gap.
In the clip, the Rap Devil rapper can be heard screaming, “Oh my god, hold on,” as he reached down to help the fan out, adding, “I really hope you’re fine.”
Before going back to the performance, MGK confirmed, "Are you okay?” to which the fan seemingly nodded.
“You are?” continued the rapper before screaming, “Let’s f–king go!”
After Machine Gun Kelly completed his song, the fan tried apologizing him for the mishap, to which the rapper sweetly said, "Oh, dude. No, no, no. Sorry? That was the coolest thing you could have ever f–king done."
"This is the first time I’ve ever sold out The O2. That was the first time anyone has ever fallen off the stage, dude. Let’s f–king go," he added before giving her a hug.
The I Think I'm OKAY singer then presented the fan with his hat before she left the stage with a massive smile on her face.