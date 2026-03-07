Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is taking meaningful steps for her health.
Amid the ongoing rumors that she is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, the 143 singer turned to her official Instagram story to drop a major update about herself, fueling the speculation.
In the update, Perry revealed that it has been two months since she has quit her longtime addiction of nicotine.
Along with a photo of peppermint-flavored nicotine gum pack that helps manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms, the Lifetimes Tour hitmaker wrote, "Quit all nicotine two months ago, highly rec this more organic energy alt."
Katy Perry's update comes just a few weeks after internet users began speculating that she is pregnant after a rumor went viral.
The rumor claimed that the Harleys in Hawaii songstress is now "eating for three," igniting the buzz that she might be pregnant with Justin Trudeau's twin children.
However, an insider close to the couple rejected the buzz while speaking to the Daily Mail.
"Justin and Katy's relationship is going great. Nobody actually believed it was ever going to be a thing, and now that it is, everyone wants them to get married and have children," they said.
The source added, "There have been rumours recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not. She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships."
For those unversed, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been dating since the summer of 2025.