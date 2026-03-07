News
  • By Sidra Khan
Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris

Victoria Beckham has left her football star husband, David Beckham, "astonished" with her "incredible" show.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 6, the 50-year-old former footballer shared a three-slide post, gushing over his fashion designer wife in a loving tribute.

In the post, David expressed that he's proud of his wife, and swooned over the former Spice Girls star's successful show at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.

Alongside the carousel of photos, he lovingly penned, "We are always so proud and astonished about what your achieve every single season raising the bar and continuing to live the dream that you have worked so hard for..."

"You and your team really are incredible and we are proud to be here to witness the beauty that you continue to bring to each collection. We Love You. @victoriabeckham & I love Paris," David added.

The gallery opened with a stylish photo of Victoria Beckham, exuding charm as she walked the runway.

It also included two family photos, featuring David and Victoria with three of their four children - Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

However, Brooklyn Beckham was noticeably missing from the frames amid his ongoing estrangement with the Beckhams.

Victoria Beckham's highly successful show at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week comes just a few days after she, along with David and Cruz Beckham, took to Instagram to ring in Brooklyn's 27th birthday.

