Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member

Todd Meadows' horrifying cause of death has finally been revealed.
In a heartbreaking update shared by Page Six on Friday, March 6, the shocking cause behind the Deadliest Catch star's death was revealed by his cast member Trey John Green III.
The 25-year-old passed away last month on February 25 during a “fishing-related” incident while Deadliest Catch cameras were rolling.
According to Deckhand Trey John Green III, Meadows cause of death was falling into freezing water inside a crab trap after going overboard into the frigid ocean while inside a 900-pound pot.
He shared that the tragic incident took place when they were aboard the Aleutian Lady fishing vessel on the Bering Sea approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor in Alaska in the late afternoon of February 25.
Noting that the water was "calm" that day despite being only one or two degrees above freezing, Green shared that the crew members took turns getting inside the crab pots to sort them after catching them from the ocean.
When Meadows was the only one left sorting the crabs, the pot accidentally went over the side of the boat and fell into the ocean with the 25-year-old inside it.
"We’re like, ‘Holy crap, he’s gonna sink to the bottom. We’re not gonna have any way to get this pot back up.' Somehow, some way, I don’t know — he was a fighter because he made it out of that pot,” Green revealed, noting that Meadows was “swimming” and “trying to hang in there.”
He went on to share that Todd Meadows was in the water for only three to four minutes before the designated rescue swimmer brought his "lifeless" body back to the boat.