  By Hania Jamil
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance

The singer-actor pair made their red carpet debut in London at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal have taken a key step in their romance, as it was reported that the singer is moving to London for the Hamnet actor.

The Tough Love singer and the Irish actor have been romantically linked since 2024.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Gracie has relocated to London to be with Paul, who is in the city for the filming of the Beatles movie.

The 26-year-old reportedly moved to the UK at the end of last year, with an insider informing The Sun that she is spending her time in London writing and recording new music.

Close pals have described the pair as "the real deal", with Gracie even paying a visit to Ireland, where Paul's family resides.

The source noted, "She plans to remain here for a while because of how happy she is. They seem very settled and serious."

Moreover, the latest update about the couple came after they made their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

The outing was quite a PDA-filled affair, with Gracie and Paul sharing an intimate kiss as they celebrated Hamnet winning Outstanding British Film.

