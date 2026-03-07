Southwest flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger triggers security alert

A mid-air Southwest flight was forced to land in Atlanta after a passenger triggered a security alert.
As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta News, flight 2094, bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Nashville, Tennessee, was abruptly diverted on Friday night to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Videos from inside the plan have gone viral on the internet, which claimed that there was a bomb threat mid-flight.
In the clip, panic-ridden passengers could be seen being ordered to stay in their seats, with their hands up and heads down.
Following a safe landing in Georgia around 9 p.m., officers from the Atlanta Police Department removed the passenger from the aircraft.
In a statement to the Daily Mail, a Southwest spokesperson said, "Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Friday evening after diverting to respond to a possible security matter."
"We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew and apologise to our customers for the delay," they added.
It was not confirmed whether any dangerous items were found on the man or the current status of the detained passenger.