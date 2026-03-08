News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Dubai's 23 Marina tower hit by debris from intercepted Iranian drone

Authorities in Dubai officially confirmed that a luxury residential skyscraper has been hit by debris from a successfully intercepted Iranian missile by the UAE.

According to the officials, the debris smashed into a 88-storey building, Marina tower, which comprised over 280 units, causing minor damage to the exterior of the skyscraper.

This clip from the affected place shows smoke rising from the 23 Marina tower, prompting emergency response from the officials.


Following the incident, emergency teams quickly reached the site and secured the area.

Fortunately, authorities confirmed that the situation is currently under control, no injuries were reported and all the residents remained safe.

Iran continues to attack the US military bases across the Gulf despite an earlier apology President Masoud Pezeshkian referring to previous strikes, adding the country will “no longer attack neighboring countries or launch missiles unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran 'will be hit very hard' today.

Earlier today, March 7, 2026, several explosions also occured in UAE, resulting in temporary suspension of flight operations in Dubai airport.

