Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian react to Brody Jenner's surprise family update  

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are expanding their family!
A day before the world marked the 2026 Women's Day, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's step-brother shared on Instagram that he is expecting a child with his wife, Tia Blanco.
"Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September," Brody revealed in a joint post with Tia on Saturday, March 7th.
The Kardashians star and his professional surfer wife announced their marriage on July 12th, after dating each other for four years.
Brody and Tia got engaged in June 2023, a month before welcoming their daughter, Honey Raye Jenner, on July 29th.
As the sweet family update of the couple garnered attention on social media, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian rushed to their comment section to express their joy over the joyous news.
The youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet, dropped three white hearts emoji.
While the second eldest daughter of Kris Jenner released a red heart.
For those unaware, Brody Jenner is the former stepson of Kris Jenner, as he is a biological son of Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, who is also the father to Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.