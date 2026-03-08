Trump rejects UK support, accuses Starmer of joining ‘already won’ wars

United States President Donald Trump has posted on social media that he does not need the United Kingdom to deploy aircraft carriers to the Middle East, amid the ongoing war with Iran.
According to Al Jazeera, after the UK’s Ministry of Defence said one of its two flagship aircraft carriers, the HMS Prince of Wales, has been placed on “high readiness” Trump slammed UK in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, March 7.
“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
“That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer – But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!” he added.
The post, with its reference to the UK as a “once great ally”, signals a deepening rift between the two countries that has emerged since Trump returned to office last year.
The divide appears to have deepened over the past week, as the US and Israel continue to hammer Iran as part of a war they launched on February 28.
The conflict has sparked fears across the Middle East, as retaliatory strikes from Tehran target US allies across the region.
Already, an estimated 1,332 people have been killed in Iran, and the US has confirmed the deaths of six of its service members. More deaths have been reported in countries like Lebanon, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.
The UK government has increased its involvement in the war on Iran, widely considered illegal under international law.