Iran accuses US-Israel of plotting to partition country for oil

'This is not a war of choice but a war of necessity,' said Esmaeil Baghaei

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Iranian government has issued a blistering condemnation of Western intentions.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, claimed that the war waged by the US and Israel is not about nuclear weapons or security threats but is rather a calculated grab for Iran's land and oil resources.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "the US and Israel want to fragment the country and take over its 'oil riches," adding that the ultimate goal of Washington is to "violate our sovereignty, defeat our people and undermine our humanity."

Baghaei noted that Iran changed its pivot from diplomacy to survival, asserting that "this is not a war of choice but a war of necessity that has imposed on us."

With each passing day, the situation in Iran worsens. Smoke from burning oil deposits hit by Israeli strikes has smothered Tehran. While the IRGC continues its campaign of targeting the neighbouring countries.

Despite facing intense pressure, the Iranian leadership remains defiant and dismissing all calls for a ceasefire.

Baghaei signaled a grim future, stating, "At this particular point, speaking of any matter other than 'defending our homeland' is irrelevant," suggesting a long and destructive road ahead.

