Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026

  By Bushra Saleem
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz battled back to defeat Arthur Rinderknech to remain unbeaten in 2026

According to Sports Star, the Spanish tennis star beat Frenchman, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2, to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 on Monday, March 9.

The top-ranked player in the world, blew a chance to win the first set when Arthur Rinderknech saved a set point and then scored two more consecutive points to win the set.

Rinderknech then immediately went up a break to start the second set. He whipped the ball across the court with such force that even Alcaraz, who is known for his quick feet and elite court coverage, struggled to return several balls and extend rallies.

For the first 45 minutes, it was Rinderknech who was in charge of the match. But Alcaraz, in dangerous territory and on upset alert, then seemed to flip a switch to beat and dominate rest of the match.

The six-time Grand Slam winner said, “In the beginning I was a little bit mad with myself because I just had a lot of chances in the first set, a few breakpoints, set point, and I couldn't make it.”

“So, I feel like I just left a lot of great chances for me. I just accepted it, be strong mentally, stayed calm as much as I can. Trying to keep going," the 22-year-old added.

In the third set, Alcaraz, who won the title in Indian Wells in 2023 and 2024 will now face 13th-seeded Casper Rudd on Wednesday, March 11. 

