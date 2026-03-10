News
Glasgow Central station: Scotland's busiest terminal remains shut after blaze

Glasgow Central station: Scotland's busiest terminal still shut after blaze

Scotland's busiest railway station will remain closed for a third day after a devastating fire at a nearby vape shop.

According to Sky News, the blaze in Union Street, close to Glasgow Central Station, gutted several neighbouring businesses.

While the station itself is thought to have escaped major damage, trains have been cancelled since Sunday, March 8.

All services to and from the station have been suspended and disruption is expected to last beyond Tuesday due to safety inspections.

Network Rail said, "While the fire is now under control, emergency services are still on-site, and we continue to support their response. Timescales for reopening will only be confirmed once we are able to safely gain access and carry out the necessary checks."

Passengers are advised to continue to seek alternative travel arrangements.

Avanti West Coast has said an amended service will run to Preston, Carlisle and Motherwell, "enabling customers to connect with trains to Edinburgh and local services to the Glasgow area".

ScotRail's chief operating officer David Ross said, "We know this closure will cause significant disruption for our customers, and we're very sorry for the impact this will have on their journeys."

He also thanked the emergency services for their work in restricting the spread of the blaze, saving the station.

Furthermore, more than £80,000 has been raised to support businesses which were destroyed in the blaze. The building which bore the brunt of the flames dated back to 1851.

The money raised via GoFundMe will support firms including a hair salon run by Joe Diaz, who has described how he was forced to flee his premises when the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

