The Middle East is in a state of chaos following the launch of Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026. The US-Israel joint operation led to the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
The strike was hailed by the Israeli Prime Minister as a move to "smite the terror regime hip and thigh." However, the victory has come at a price. In retaliation, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, causing global oil prices to surge past $100 a barrel.
Pete Hegseth, the US Defense Secretary, warned that "there will be more casualties," as seven American service members have already been confirmed dead.
Amidst this chaos, the theories of Professor Xueqin Jiang have gone viral. Having already correctly predicted Trump's return and the outbreak of this war, Jiang now warns of a "strategic trap."
He argues that the U.S. is winning the initial battles but losing the long-term war of attrition.
Jiang compares the invasion to the failed Sicilian Expedition of ancient Athens, stating that "the United States military is not designed to fight a 21st-century war."
He predicts that once ground troops enter Iran's mountains, they will "look like soldiers but they are really hostages" to a landscape and supply line they cannot control.