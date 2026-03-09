Erdogan warns Tehran as NATO shoots down second Iranian missile over Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Iran as another missile launch further added fuel to the fire in the region. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, NATO intercepted a ballistic missile on March 9, 2026, that was heading towards Turkey.
This marks the second time that NATO has intercepted a Turkey-bound projectile, following a similar attack on March 4.
The Turkish government confirmed that the "ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean."
Debris from the destroyed missile fell into the southern province of Gaziantep. Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported, though some residents described a "big bang" that jolted the earth.
Turkish authorities criticised Iran's act of aggression, calling it a breach of the national sovereignty of a country.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "Despite our sincere warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps continue to be taken that will jeopardise Turkey's friendship. One should not engage in such behaviour."
Authorities further emphasized that "all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace."
As conflict spreads throughout the Middle East, officials made it very clear that "it is in everyone's interest to heed Turkey's warning in this regard," to avoid a broader regional war.