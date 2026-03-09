News
  • By Web Desk
News

Erdogan warns Tehran as NATO shoots down second Iranian missile over Turkey

The Turkish government confirmed that the missile was launched by Iran

  • By Web Desk
Erdogan warns Tehran as NATO shoots down second Iranian missile over Turkey
Erdogan warns Tehran as NATO shoots down second Iranian missile over Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Iran as another missile launch further added fuel to the fire in the region. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, NATO intercepted a ballistic missile on March 9, 2026, that was heading towards Turkey.

This marks the second time that NATO has intercepted a Turkey-bound projectile, following a similar attack on March 4.

The Turkish government confirmed that the "ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Debris from the destroyed missile fell into the southern province of Gaziantep. Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported, though some residents described a "big bang" that jolted the earth.


Turkish authorities criticised Iran's act of aggression, calling it a breach of the national sovereignty of a country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "Despite our sincere warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps continue to be taken that will jeopardise Turkey's friendship. One should not engage in such behaviour."

Authorities further emphasized that "all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace."

As conflict spreads throughout the Middle East, officials made it very clear that "it is in everyone's interest to heed Turkey's warning in this regard," to avoid a broader regional war.

Iran accuses US-Israel of plotting to partition country for oil
Iran accuses US-Israel of plotting to partition country for oil
Emergency in Bahrain: US Patriot Missile hits Manama amid drone intercept
Emergency in Bahrain: US Patriot Missile hits Manama amid drone intercept
Europe's most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam
Europe's most walkable cities to visit in 2026: From Istanbul to Amsterdam
North Korea's entry into US-Iran war? Kim Jong Un breaks silence
North Korea's entry into US-Iran war? Kim Jong Un breaks silence
How UAE intercepted 121 Iranian drones: Watch
How UAE intercepted 121 Iranian drones: Watch
World faces largest oil supply shock in history: Strait of Hormuz changes everything
World faces largest oil supply shock in history: Strait of Hormuz changes everything
Trump's tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: 'War of choice'
Trump's tone-deaf comments on oil prices spark Democratic backlash: 'War of choice'
Brian McGinnis vows to fight for ‘peace, people’s lives’ after hospital release
Brian McGinnis vows to fight for ‘peace, people’s lives’ after hospital release
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Facts about ‘most dangerous man in the world’
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Facts about ‘most dangerous man in the world’
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response

Timothée Chalamet's opera chaos intensifies after Doja Cat's fiery response
6 hours ago
Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards

Tom Cruise outshines James Cameron as he wins big at 2026 Saturn Awards
7 hours ago
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
8 hours ago