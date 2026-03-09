Putin pledges 'unwavering support' to Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

In a significant diplomatic move on March 9, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of Iran.
The appointment comes just days after a joint US-Israel airstrike killed the previous leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an intensifying regional conflict.
In a congratulatory telegram sent from the Kremlin, Putin offered his "unwavering support" to the 56-year-old cleric, who is the second son of the leader.
Putin acknowledged the immense pressure facing the new administration, stating, "Now, when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your work in this high office will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication.
The Russian president emphasized that the partnership between the two nations remains a priority for Moscow despite the ongoing war. He wrote:
"I am confident that you will honorably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials."
Closing his message, Putin reassured the new leadership of a lasting alliance, declaring, "Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic."
The selection of the Mojtaba Khamenei by the Assembly of Experts marks the first hereditary succession since the 1979 Revolution.
While the move has been condemned by U.S. President Donald Trump as "unacceptable," Russia's swift endorsement signals a deepening bond between Moscow and Tehran as they navigate shared opposition to Western military action.