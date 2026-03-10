Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to recreate new memories in their second joint trip to Australia since 2017.
In a surprising move over the weekend, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced yet another visit to Down Under - their first since 2018.
Now given that Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal titles in 2020 and moved to the US, they are not the representatives of the monarchy anymore.
This is why, the insiders close to Royal circles in Australia have raised alarm that the couple might not receive the kind of welcome they did in 2018.
During their first visit, which was just a year after their marriage, huge crowds turned out to greet King Charles younger son and his wife.
However, it is believed that things have been changed and now they will "no longer [be] assured of a warm welcome."
"I think there will be plenty of monarchists and republicans who won’t welcome Harry and Meghan’s visit," an insider told The Mirror.
"Any 'royal' visit, even by members of the family who no longer represent the King, will inevitably create debate about the monarchy," they added.