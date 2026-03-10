Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' behind ‘Toxic’ delay? B-Town insider exposes truth

News
Yash's starrer 'Toxic' was set to clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' on March 19

Industry insider has finally exposed the truth about Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandar 2 behind the delay of Yash starrer Toxic movie.

For the unversed, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was set to clash with Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge on March 19, however, it has been postponed till June 2026.

As per the makers, the recent postponement was due to tensions in the Middle East, meanwhile many believed it was done to avoid a clash with the Aditya Dhar directorial film.

Now, an industry insider close to the Kannada actor has now told Bollywood Hungama that there is "no rivalry" between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2.

In fact, the actor, as per the sources, is really looking forward to the sequel to the Bollywood actor’s highly anticipated film.

The confidant dished out, "Yash loved Dhurandhar and is looking forward to Part 2."

According to the tipster, all the rivalry, anxiety, and competitiveness is created by outsiders desirous of juicing the so-called competition between the two movies.

"Now, Toxic has moved forward not for fear of competition," the insider revealed, adding, "But for the escalated war situation in the Gulf and UAE, which Dhurandhar 2 needn’t fear at all. Part 2 will be banned in Muslim countries just like Part 1 was."

As of now, Yash's starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will be released on June 4, 2026.

Meanwhile Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated movie, Dhurandar The Revenge is set to hit theatres on March 19.  

