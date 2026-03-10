Khamenei's apartments near Israeli embassy in London spark 'serious' warning

Mojtaba Khamenei’s London properties near Israeli embassy has sparked concerns and “serious warning” from experts.
The Telegraph revealed on Monday, March 9, that the new Iranian supreme leader, Khamenei, bought two apartments in London, totaling £35 million, next to the Israeli embassy.
The properties were reportedly bought with the help of Ali Ansari, an Iranian banker connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Roger Macmillan, a counter-terrorism specialist, said, “Iran owns the view into the back of the Israeli Embassy from less than 50 metres away. Two apartments, direct line of sight, held through Mojtaba Khamenei. That's not a property portfolio - it's a permanent surveillance platform. This is a serious security breach.”
As per the report, Ansari bought the apartments on behalf of Khamenei from 2014 to 2016. He was later sanctioned by the British government in October 2025 for financing the IRGC.
Ansari had his assets frozen and was banned from traveling to the UK.
Hamish Falconer, the UK's minister for the Middle East, said at the time, “Today we are announcing sanctions against corrupt Iranian banker and businessman, Ali Aliakbar Ansari, for his role in financially supporting the activities of the IRGC.”
According to Bloomberg, Ansari was “vital" to the deals. Together, the two apartments are valued at approximately £50 million, located next door to the Israeli embassy in Kensington Palace Gardens.