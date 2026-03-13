News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to face off in trial set for May 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively broke her silence on social media, following her request for a jury trial in her lawsuit against It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Friday, March 13, and reposted an adorable picture shared by her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

In the snap, the couple could be seen smiling together, where hats and jackets.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to face off in trial set for May 2026
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to face off in trial set for May 2026

Her reposted snap on her Instagram Story comes few hours after her legal team filed documents, defending her request for a jury trial in her lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star.

Lively’s legal team was quoted saying that dismissing a complaint at that stage “would hardly serve the efficient or just resolution of disputes” if evidence collected during the case may be enough to support the claims.

Moreover, as per her team, the court should evaluate the claims based on the evidence already gathered through discovery that includes documents and testimony rather than focusing only on the written allegations in the complaint.

Her new request is a response to Baldoni’s new move in which he asked the judge to throw out Lively’s claims through a series of legal motions.

It’s worth mentioning here that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face off in trial, set to take place on May 18, 2026.

‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial
Zendaya steps out with wedding ring amid Tom Holland marriage rumours
Zendaya steps out with wedding ring amid Tom Holland marriage rumours
Scooter Braun reacts to ex Yael & Tom Brady's dating buzz amid Sydney Sweeney romance
Scooter Braun reacts to ex Yael & Tom Brady's dating buzz amid Sydney Sweeney romance
Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans
KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' unveils teaser, new poster & Simone Ashley's first look
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' unveils teaser, new poster & Simone Ashley's first look

Popular News

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

2 hours ago
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'

Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
36 minutes ago
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
an hour ago