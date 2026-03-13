Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively broke her silence on social media, following her request for a jury trial in her lawsuit against It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.
The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Friday, March 13, and reposted an adorable picture shared by her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
In the snap, the couple could be seen smiling together, where hats and jackets.
Her reposted snap on her Instagram Story comes few hours after her legal team filed documents, defending her request for a jury trial in her lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star.
Lively’s legal team was quoted saying that dismissing a complaint at that stage “would hardly serve the efficient or just resolution of disputes” if evidence collected during the case may be enough to support the claims.
Moreover, as per her team, the court should evaluate the claims based on the evidence already gathered through discovery that includes documents and testimony rather than focusing only on the written allegations in the complaint.
Her new request is a response to Baldoni’s new move in which he asked the judge to throw out Lively’s claims through a series of legal motions.
It’s worth mentioning here that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face off in trial, set to take place on May 18, 2026.