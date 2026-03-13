Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan  

Katy Perry is proving that supporting women is a new form of healing.
On Thursday, March 12, the Dark Horse hitmaker attended a joyous pre-Oscar event, uplifting the confidence of the female contenders who received nominations for the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.
"Women. In charge. With @DVF always leading the charge!" Justin Trudeau’s girlfriend stated in the caption.
During the star-studded event, Katy joined Gwyneth Paltrow, philanthropist Nicole Avant Sarandos, Demi Moore and legendary actress Jane Fonda.
The 2026 Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 23.
This statement came amid the backlash the American pop star has faced after her recent comments regarding her new tour.
In her statement on X, Katy bluntly replied to the financially challenged fan who asked, "I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world, like I cannot afford to live at this rate, and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket."
To which the Roar crooner harshly commented, "But I am looking forward to seeing you!"
The grim response drew backlash online, as people said Katy Perry’s remarks seemed out of touch with what the fan was going through.
Despite the backlash, the musician appeared to be unbothered as she continued to show support for the 2026 female nominees ahead of the highly anticipated awards gala.