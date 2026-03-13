News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker reacts after responding harshly to a financially demanding fan

  • By Fatima Hassan
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan  

Katy Perry is proving that supporting women is a new form of healing. 

On Thursday, March 12, the Dark Horse hitmaker attended a joyous pre-Oscar event, uplifting the confidence of the female contenders who received nominations for the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.

"Women. In charge. With @DVF always leading the charge!" Justin Trudeau’s girlfriend stated in the caption.

During the star-studded event, Katy joined Gwyneth Paltrow, philanthropist Nicole Avant Sarandos, Demi Moore and legendary actress Jane Fonda.

The 2026 Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 23.

This statement came amid the backlash the American pop star has faced after her recent comments regarding her new tour.

In her statement on X, Katy bluntly replied to the financially challenged fan who asked, "I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world, like I cannot afford to live at this rate, and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket."

To which the Roar crooner harshly commented, "But I am looking forward to seeing you!"

The grim response drew backlash online, as people said Katy Perry’s remarks seemed out of touch with what the fan was going through.  

Despite the backlash, the musician appeared to be unbothered as she continued to show support for the 2026 female nominees ahead of the highly anticipated awards gala.  

‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial
Zendaya steps out with wedding ring amid Tom Holland marriage rumours
Zendaya steps out with wedding ring amid Tom Holland marriage rumours
Scooter Braun reacts to ex Yael & Tom Brady's dating buzz amid Sydney Sweeney romance
Scooter Braun reacts to ex Yael & Tom Brady's dating buzz amid Sydney Sweeney romance
Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans
KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' unveils teaser, new poster & Simone Ashley's first look
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' unveils teaser, new poster & Simone Ashley's first look

Popular News

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

2 hours ago
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'

Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
36 minutes ago
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
an hour ago