‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release

Euphoria composer Labrinth recently shocked his social media followers with a bombshell announcement ahead of release of season 3.
The 37-year-old music composer has quit the provocative teen drama series.
He took to Instagram on Friday, March 13, and announced that he his done with the industry.
The now former Euphoria composer in his post, wrote, "Fuck Columbia, double fuck Euphoria, I'm out.”
In the end, he added, “Thank you and good night."
His shocking announcement made his social media followers emotional as one user wrote, “You totally made Euphoria. Whatever it is I just know Im on your side.”
Another one posted, “Please don’t stop making music the world needs you.”
One of the users penned, “This makes me not even wanna watch the show if the ppl who worked on it that I'm watching to support were not properly supported while giving it their all I don't even wanna indulge. It seems like behind the scenes the whole cast is unhappy with how things went and weren't treated fairly. It's sad. The show is what brought me to your music so I'm grateful for that at least.”
His sudden exit comes a month before the release of its third season with main cast members including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer reprising their roles.
Euphoria Season 3 is set to release on April 12, 2026 on HBO.