Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund

Emma Heming Willis has announced the launch of the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, dedicated to dementia research and caregiver support, saying her late husband Bruce Willis “would be proud.”
During her acceptance of the Susan Newhouse & Si Newhouse Award of Hope at the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s Hope Rising Benefit in New York on March 12, the 47-year-old author revealed the launch of the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund for Dementia Research and Caregiver Support.
According to the press release, the philanthropic fund is "dedicated to advancing understanding of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) by raising awareness, supporting promising scientific research and strengthening support for caregivers.”
At the event, Heming Willis accepted the award on behalf of both herself and her husband, who was diagnosed with the heartbreaking disease in late 2022 at age 67.
“This journey has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face when a loved one is living with frontotemporal dementia,” Heming Willis said.
She added, “I believe deeply in the importance of supporting research while also showing up for the caregivers who carry so much every day.
Heming noted, "Through this fund, my hope is to help deepen understanding of FTD and ensure families facing it feel seen, supported, and less alone. Bruce has always led with generosity and heart, and I know he would be proud to see this effort helping families facing this disease.”
Bruce Willis’ family — including Emma, daughters Mabel and Evelyn, along with the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — first revealed his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022.