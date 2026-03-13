News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry

Kelly Osbourne’s health has become a subject of public concern since start of 2026
Kelly Osbourne's sudden yet noticeable weight loss following the passing of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, has raised concerns among her closed ones.

For the unversed, the 41-year-old former singer’s health has become a subject of public concern since the start of 2026.

In this regard, a family friend and music industry insider told Radar Online, "I see these photos, and it’s horrifying. I didn’t recognize her."

The familiar source added, "It was shocking. I don’t know what’s going on.

"I’m really worried for her. I saw the photos, and I was like, 'Wow, what the hell happened to her?' She looks unwell."

Even the Papa Don't Preach singer has once slammed her fans following the BRIT Awards, who openly expressed worriedness about her health.

The Changes hitmaker at that time, wrote on her Instagram Story, "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

The Prince of Darkness' daughter went on to say, “Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.

"None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.

"I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"

For the unversed, Kelly Osbourne had gestational diabetes during pregnancy, and a history of addiction, anxiety, and seizures.

