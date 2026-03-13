Britney Spears finds emotional support from mystery ally amid DUI arrest drama 

Britney Spears is going through an emotional yet difficult phase of her life after her shocking DUI arrest.
To comfort his overwhelmed mother, the pop star's son, Jayden Federline, recently made a heartfelt visit to her mom.
According to Daily Mail, Spears' son, whom she shares with her former partner, Kevin Federline, visited her on Thursday, March 12.
He was pictured driving the singer's Mercedes convertible as he arrived at the mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.
The media outlet reported that he has spent some time by his mother's side, as he was previously spotted driving the same sporty vehicle over the weekend.
Notably, the insiders claimed that in the wake of the Toxic crooner's DUI arrest, she has been relying on her family, as previously her mother reached out to her to offer help.
This update came shortly after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office declared that her mugshot did not meet the criteria for public release.
Although she took a sigh of relief in the form of a public relations victory, TMZ suggested that the insiders have expressed concern about Spears' well-being.
These concerning health updates emerged after Britney Spears was recently arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI)